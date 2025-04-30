Dallas Cowboys listed among 5 most improved teams following 2025 NFL draft
Following a 7-10 campaign, the Dallas Cowboys moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy and handed the reins to his offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
Once in the driver’s seat, Schottenheimer made it clear that he wanted his team to become a more physical presence. That was evident in their offseason moves, as well as the additions made during the 2025 NFL draft.
MORE: Cowboys star lands in top 10 of early ESPN Fantasy Football mock draft
Not only did they get more physical with the addition of players such as Tyler Booker, but SI’s Matt Verderame named them one of the five most improved teams following the draft.
”Dallas made a questionable choice at No. 12 overall to take Alabama guard Tyler Booker, but he could wind up being the best interior lineman of his class. In the second round, Donovan Ezeiruaku fell to the Cowboys, giving them an intriguing option as an edge rusher out of Boston College. In the third, owner/general manager Jerry Jones found more value in corner Shavon Revel Jr. from East Carolina.”
Verderame continued, “Despite drafting outside the top 10 and not having any additional picks in the first four rounds, the Cowboys appear to have found a nice mix of immediate starters and developmental prospects.”
Tyler Booker is the only pick receiving much criticism, with Dallas being applauded for landing Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku in Round 2 and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel in Round 3. They also got a home run hitter in Texas running back Jaydon Blue and a run-stuffer in UCLA nose tackle Jay Toia.
They definitely improved their roster, and time will tell if it’s enough to get back to the postseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Dallas Cowboys slighted in shocking NFC playoff prediction
3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries