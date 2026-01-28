The Dallas Cowboys have several tough decisions to make when it comes to free agency this offseason.

Some of their key contributors from 2025 are set to hit the open market, including their leaders in receiving yardage, rushing yardage, and sacks. The Cowboys believe they have the flexibility to do whatever they want in free agency, and that begins with keeping their own players.

The question, however, is what will that cost? Let's take a look at their top four pending free agents and see what their next deals could look like.

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety Donovan Wilson tackle New York Giants running back Devin Singletary. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jadeveon Clowney led the Cowboys with 8.5 sacks in 2025 and was coming on strong as the season ended. He had 4.5 sacks in the final two games, and has said he wants to get signed quickly this offseason to get off to a better start.

Dallas has stated a desire for this to happen and Spotrac predicts his potential contract to be a one year deal for $5.7 million. If that’s the case, the Cowboys would be foolish to wait on making it official.

Brandon Aubrey, Kicker

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brandon Aubrey is a weapon and gives the Cowboys the chance to score as long as they’re near midfield. Spotrac estimates his next contract at four year and $26.15 million.

That’s slightly more than Harrison Butker, which means Aubrey would be the highest paid kicker in the NFL. Anyone who disagrees with him holding that distinction hasn’t seen Aubrey kick.

Javonte Williams, Running Back

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams was the steal of the offseason in 2025. No one expected him to be a featured back, but he finished the year with 1,201 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

Williams' estimated contract in 2026 is a three-year deal worth $22 million, which feels fair for both sides. He gets a sizable raise while the Cowboys keep their backfield workhorse without paying elite money.

George Pickens, Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As important as every player on this list is, none made the impact that George Pickens did in 2025.

Pickens led the team in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and receiving touchdowns (nine). He not only gave them a true threat across from CeeDee Lamb, but filled in as the No. 1 target when Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain.

Top Cowboys free agents, along with their Spotrac’s projected market value:



🔹 George Pickens ($122.4M / 4 years)

🔹 Javonte Williams ($22M / 3 years)

🔹 Brandon Aubrey ($26M / 4 years)

🔹 Jadaveon Clowney ($5.7M / 1 year) pic.twitter.com/ZviqpMBmEb — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) January 27, 2026

That also means Pickens has the highest estimated salary, with Spotrac predicting his value to be $122.4 million over four years. That's an average of $30.6 million, which is a little higher than the estimated franchise tag.

Dallas would be smart to work out a deal if they can agree to a deal similar to this projection. Not only would it allow them to spread the cap hit across multiple years, but it would prevent any contract drama. And we all have had enough of the contract drama.

