Dallas Cowboys go for offensive star in way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is over but many are already projecting the 2026 class and their landing spots.

Matt Galatzan

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love scores a two-point conversion against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love scores a two-point conversion against the Ohio State Buckeyes / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of an impressive 2025 NFL Draft haul over the weekend, that may have landed them a trio of starters with their first three picks.

They also added a pair of running backs, and some additional help in the trenches to round things out. All in all, there were plenty of positives to take away from their selections.

That said, before those players have even stepped foot on a practice field, the projections for the 2026 NFL Draft are already rolling in, with Dane Brugler of The Athletic releasing a way-too-early projection for next spring.

And with their pick in Bruglers mock, the Cowboys are once again expected to address the running back position. This time, with Notre Dame star, Jeremiyah Love.

"Love is the only running back in this way-too-early mock, but he might be the class’ most exciting skill player," Brugler said of Love. "If he stays healthy in 2025, he will be in the Heisman discussion and cement his status as a first-round player."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love celebrates a touchdown in the second half against Penn State
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love celebrates a touchdown in the second half against Penn State / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Cowboys, of course, selected Jaydon Blue in Round 5, who is known as a lightning fast back with good change of pace qualities, and an ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Love, however, fits much more of the bell cow, every-down back mold. Last season with the Irish, he ran 163 times for 1,126 yards and 17 scores, and was the driving force behind their College Football Playoff run.

And if the Cowboys can land him, they could in theory combine his skillset with Blue, much like the Lions have done in Detroit with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

