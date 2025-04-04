Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft visit tracker: Full list of players to meet with team
It is officially NFL Draft month and we are less than three weeks away from the big day. That means the Dallas Cowboys are ramping up the process and getting a close look at some of the top prospects available in this year's class.
Dallas has begun welcoming players to The Star in Frisco, Texas for workouts and interviews, with Top 30 visits and Dallas Day visits taking place over the next few days.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Who has made the trip to The Star to meet with the new regime?
A full look at the players who have made Top 30 visits with the Cowboys can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft visit tracker
Running Backs
- North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton
- Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins
- Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson
- Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten
Wide Receivers
- Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
- Missouri WR Luther Burden III
- Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
Offensive Linemen
- Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea
- Texas OL Kelvin Banks
Defensive Linemen
- Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen
- Texas DT Alfred Collins
- Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart
Defensive Backs
- East Carolina CB Shavon Revel Jr.
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba
List will be updated as more names are made available.
