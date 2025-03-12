What are Dallas Cowboys 'Dallas Day' visits before NFL Draft?
The NFL offseason is officially kicking into full swing and will give the Dallas Cowboys plenty of opportunities to improve the roster.
Whether through free agency or the NFL Draft, the Cowboys can bolster the talent on the roster.
Throughout the offseason, the team can bring in draft prospects for official visits, but the Cowboys also host the annual Dallas Day event for local prospects that do not count as the official Top 30 official visits.
MORE: Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
But what is a Dallas Day visit?
"During these workouts, teams can conduct interviews, workouts, and written tests with draft-eligible prospects, hoping to find local value in the upcoming draft. Some who participated in past Dallas Day workouts include former Cowboys like Connor Williams, Lance Dunbar and Cole Beasley," the Cowboys official website states.
MORE: Cowboys capitalize on top receiver’s combine slide in latest mock draft
"While prospect names and workouts remain private, the premise of who can attend is simple. Teams across the NFL can bring in an unlimited number of prospects who either grew up in, or played college football within, their metropolitan Area. All of which, is a benefit for the Cowboys who have TCU, North Texas, SMU, and a hot bed of High School Football talent available from around the area."
It will be interesting to see who the Cowboys ultimately decide to bring in for Dallas Day along with the official visits, but there is plenty of local talent for the team to look into.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries