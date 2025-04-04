Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade
The Dallas Cowboys did what fans have been urging the team to do for years on Thursday afternoon when they swung a trade with the New England Patriots for quarterback Joe Milton.
Dallas landed Milton for a compensatory fifth-round pick, while receiving Dak Prescott's new backup quarterback and a seventh-round pick in exchange.
Following the trade, the Cowboys still have two fifth-round picks and three seventh-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But what is the rest of the team's arsenal of picks for the draft?
A full look at the Cowboys' list of picks with the draft less than three weeks away can be seen below.
List of Dallas Cowboys' picks in 2025 NFL Draft
Round 1: No. 12 overall
Round 2: No. 44 overall
Round 3: No. 76 overall
Round 5: No. 149 overall
Round 5: No. 174 overall
Round 6: No. 204 overall
Round 6: No. 211 overall
Round 7: No. 217 overall
Round 7: No. 239 overall
Round 7: No. 247 overall
The Cowboys have a lot of draft capital on Day 3 of the draft, so it would be nice to see the team package some of the picks to trade up -- perhaps into the fourth round to recover the pick the team shipped away in a trade for Jonathan Mingo midway through the season.
If not, there will be plenty of opportunities to bring in bodies who can compete for roster spots in camp.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
