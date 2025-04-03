Did Cowboys spoil first-round plans by rolling out red carpet for top prospect?
The Dallas Cowboys could use the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in several ways, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer narrowed the options slightly when discussing his vision.
Schottenheimer said he wants "game-changers" who can win in isolation situations. He added that this includes wide receivers against cornerbacks and defensive ends facing off with tackles. That makes it seem unlikely the team will go with a running back, which has been a popular pick, but leaves a pass-rusher on the table.
MORE: Top NFL Draft CB 'really really' wants to play for Dallas Cowboys
Adding another EDGE seems to be a high probability now that Ryan Fowler said the coaching staff and front office are spending extended time with Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart.
Stewart has been linked to the Cowboys throughout the draft process and said he was eager to learn from their current superstar on the edge, Micah Parsons.
The Texas A&M product is an intriguing prospect who didn't put up elite numbers during his collegiate career. In three seasons, he had 65 tackles and just 4.5 sacks.
Despite the lack of production, he's seen as a top-15 pick due to his immense ceiling. The 6-foot-5, 267-pound Stewart has incredible arm length (just over 34 inches), and a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash, and has a 40-inch vertical jump.
Other defensive prospects with elite traits, such as Travon Walker, have proven they can have better pro careers than they did in college with the right coaching. Perhaps the Cowboys believe that will be the case with Stewart.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys pick 2 franchise-changing offensive playmakers in new NFL mock draft
Consensus NFL mock draft has Cowboys landing big-play wide receiver
NFL analyst explains why Cowboys drafting Ashton Jeanty would be major mistake
Cowboys once again linked to Super Bowl champ, former NFL receiving leader
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary