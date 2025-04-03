Dak Prescott-Browns trade rumor peddler doubles down on ridiculous claim
The man who started the ridiculous rumor that the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns were working on a trade that would reshape the NFL landscape by trading Dak Prescott to the AFC North has emerged from his internet hiatus.
After making the claim, which was refuted by every reputable outlet and reporter who covers the Cowboys and Browns for a living, the man named Bruce Drennan went into hiding.
Now, he has resurfaced, and he's doubling down on his claim that a "pretty darn good source within the Browns organization" has told him a deal is in the works.
It's tough to go against "pretty darn good" sources, but when a player has a no-trade clause and enormous cap figure that the Browns couldn't take on with their current hit thanks to the wild Deshaun Watson deal, it becomes a lot easier.
Still, Brennan wants you all to believe that his sources are legit.
In his latest episode of "Sources: Trust me, bro," sorry, the Bruce Drennan Show, Bruce shared the latest on his developments.
“I stand by the statement that I laid out on you last week. This could come about,” Drennan said, as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “Dallas and Cleveland would make a deal, Cleveland would get Dak Prescott. Dallas would get [Greg Newsome] and the 33rd pick, that’s the first pick in the second round. Now if there’s anything else involved in the deal, I don’t know about that. I was not told that.
"I was not informed about anything else. There could be for all I know. It’s not the second [overall] pick in the draft. The Browns would keep that.”
You actually want people to believe the Cowboys would trade Dak Prescott without getting at least a first-round pick in return? Even in a hypothetical, illogical trade, trading Prescott for Greg Newsome and a second-round pick is insanity.
So, while Mr. Brennan wants to drum back up his little rumor, take everything with a grain of salt. As the Great Almighty Oz once said, "Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.
