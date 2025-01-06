Dallas Cowboys' full list of 2025 NFL Draft picks
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024-25 NFL campaign is officially over following a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, and we now know when they will be picking in the 2025 NFL Draft pending any future moves.
Dallas holds the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, followed by a premiere second-round pick in the second round.
Of course, the team's fourth-round pick was traded during the regular season.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
The compensatory picks are subject to change.
The large gap from picks 76 to 170 will be a brutal stretch after the team traded away its fourth-round pick for Jonathan Mingo.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
