Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18
The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Washington Commanders in their Week 18 season finale on Sunday from AT&T stadium.
Despite a close effort, the Cowboys fell short to their NFC East rival 23-19 and concluded the 2024 season with a 7-10 record.
MORE: Micah Parsons puts name in NFL record books during Cowboys' season finale
Here are the Cowboys' top plays and highlights from Sunday's final contest of the season.
Can't miss number 11
Linebacker Micah Parsons becomes the fourth player to record 10 plus sacks over first four seasons.
Two sacks to start the game
Micah Parsons unleashed a dominant start, recording two sacks in the first three plays of the game.
Lance to Tolbert! 🎯 keeps the drive alive
Quarterback Trey Lance connected with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert on a 31-yard pass, extending the drive.
Special Teams comes up big
Commanders muffed punt led to a Cowboys takeaway.
Double trouble
Micah Parsons and Mazi Smith teamed up to bring down Jayden Daniels for another sack.
Big play Tolbert
Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert's 28-yard reception moved Dallas deeper into Commanders territory.
Ferg moves the sticks
On second and long, tight end Jake Ferguson fought for the first and ultimately moved the chains.
Rico punches in
Running back Rico Dowdle's touchdown regained the lead for Dallas.
