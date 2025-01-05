Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 18

Check out the top plays and best moments from the Dallas Cowboys'

The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Washington Commanders in their Week 18 season finale on Sunday from AT&T stadium.

Despite a close effort, the Cowboys fell short to their NFC East rival 23-19 and concluded the 2024 season with a 7-10 record.

Here are the Cowboys' top plays and highlights from Sunday's final contest of the season.

Can't miss number 11

Linebacker Micah Parsons becomes the fourth player to record 10 plus sacks over first four seasons.

Two sacks to start the game

Micah Parsons unleashed a dominant start, recording two sacks in the first three plays of the game.

Lance to Tolbert! 🎯 keeps the drive alive

Quarterback Trey Lance connected with wide receiver Jalen Tolbert on a 31-yard pass, extending the drive.

Special Teams comes up big

Commanders muffed punt led to a Cowboys takeaway.

Double trouble

Micah Parsons and Mazi Smith teamed up to bring down Jayden Daniels for another sack.

Big play Tolbert

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert's 28-yard reception moved Dallas deeper into Commanders territory.

Ferg moves the sticks

On second and long, tight end Jake Ferguson fought for the first and ultimately moved the chains.

Rico punches in

Running back Rico Dowdle's touchdown regained the lead for Dallas.

