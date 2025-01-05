NFC East Power Rankings after Week 18: Summing up Cowboys stagnant season
The Dallas Cowboys closed out the 2024-25 season with a soul-crushing last-second loss to the Washington Commanders.
This season is not going to be one that Cowboys fans look back on kindly. It was a failure compared to the standards of this franchise.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders
But how did the team stack up with the rest of the division? Here are the final power rankings of the NFC East.
4. New York Giants
The New York Giants finished the season 3-13, but the highlight of their season may have been knocking themselves out of contention for the number one pick in the NFL Draft.
It appears this franchise is in need of a fresh coat of paint, and that may start with cleaning house on the sidelines and the front office.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have to be thrilled this season has finally come and gone. The team finished 7-9, and the future will be all about getting healthy.
The Cowboys may also need a fresh start. However, will Jerry Jones jump back in the saddle with head coach Mike McCarthy for one more ride?
2. Washington Commanders
One of the biggest surprises of the season has been the performance of the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders are heading to the postseason and look like the team of the future in the NFC East, thanks to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the cream of the crop all season long in the NFC East. The Eagles never had a real challenger in the division this season.
The NFC playoff picture continues to look uncertain when it comes to who will represent the conference in the Super Bowl. However, there's a good chance it will be these Eagles.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc