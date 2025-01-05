Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
The 2024-25 NFL regular season has come to an end and now the Dallas Cowboys know where they will be picking in this spring's draft.
After falling to the Washington Commanders, Dallas improved their draft position and will sit just outside of the top 10.
Following Sunday afternoon's game, the Cowboys now sit at pick No. 12, while the Tennessee Titans locked up the No. 1 overall pick.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we wrap up the regular season can be seen below.
2025 NFL Draft order following Week 18
- Tennessee Titans, 3-14
- Cleveland Browns, 3-14
- New York Giants, 3-14
- New England Patriots, 4-13
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-13
- New York Jets, 4-12
- Las Vegas Raiders, 4-12
- Carolina Panthers, 5-12
- New Orleans Saints, 5-12
- Chicago Bears, 5-12
- San Francisco 49ers, 6-10
- Dallas Cowboys, 7-10
- Arizona Cardinals, 7-9
- Indianapolis Colts, 8-9
- Miami Dolphins, 8-8
- Atlanta Falcons, 8-8
- Cincinnati Bengals 9-8
- Seattle Seahawks, 9-7
- Denver Broncos, 9-7
- Houston Texans, 10-7
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-7
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10-7
- Los Angeles Rams, 10-6
- Green Bay Packers, 11-6
- Los Angeles Chargers, 10-6
- Washington Commanders, 12-5
- Baltimore Ravens, 12-5
- Philadelphia Eagles, 14-3
- Buffalo Bills, 13-4
- Minnesota Vikings, 14-2
- Detroit Lions, 14-2
- Kansas City Chiefs, 15-1
