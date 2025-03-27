Cowboys make surprising offensive splash not at WR or RB in new mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add an offensive playmaker early in the 2025 NFL Draft with many analysts and draftniks expecting the team to target a wide receiver or running back in the first round.
Matt Miller of ESPN, however, has the Cowboys going in a different direction in his new NFL mock draft.
While Miller does have the Cowboys bolstering the offense, he's thinking outside of the box with the addition of Penn State Nittany Lions star tight end Tyler Warren, the 2024 John Mackey Award winner as the nation's best tight end and a first-team All-American.
With a deep running back class and several mid-round receiver prospects, taking the clear-cut TE1 is something that can immediately boost the offense.
"The Cowboys need playmakers everywhere, and that should be their early focus. Warren would give them a upper-caliber starting tight end who would instantly be Dallas' No. 2 receiving option behind CeeDee Lamb," Miller wrote.
"Brock Bowers showed how impactful a rookie tight end could be last season, and Warren has many similar qualities, including being able to get open underneath and a knack for creating yards after the catch."
Last season, Warren had his breakout year with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns. Warren added four rushing yards and 218 yards on the ground. He also passed for a touchdown.
There is no denying he can become a matchup nightmare and help the Cowboys round up the offense.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
