Cowboys Country

Cowboys make surprising offensive splash not at WR or RB in new mock draft

In a new NFL mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys add an offensive playmaker, but not at a position you would immediately expect.

Josh Sanchez

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren attempts to jump over top of the Washington Huskies defense.
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren attempts to jump over top of the Washington Huskies defense. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add an offensive playmaker early in the 2025 NFL Draft with many analysts and draftniks expecting the team to target a wide receiver or running back in the first round.

Matt Miller of ESPN, however, has the Cowboys going in a different direction in his new NFL mock draft.

While Miller does have the Cowboys bolstering the offense, he's thinking outside of the box with the addition of Penn State Nittany Lions star tight end Tyler Warren, the 2024 John Mackey Award winner as the nation's best tight end and a first-team All-American.

MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer, Matt Eberflus attend high-profile Pro Day

With a deep running back class and several mid-round receiver prospects, taking the clear-cut TE1 is something that can immediately boost the offense.

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren catches a touchdown pass over Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield.
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren catches a touchdown pass over Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Cowboys need playmakers everywhere, and that should be their early focus. Warren would give them a upper-caliber starting tight end who would instantly be Dallas' No. 2 receiving option behind CeeDee Lamb," Miller wrote.

MORE: Potential Cowboys draft target goes viral for insane Pro Day physique

"Brock Bowers showed how impactful a rookie tight end could be last season, and Warren has many similar qualities, including being able to get open underneath and a knack for creating yards after the catch."

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos.
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, Warren had his breakout year with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns. Warren added four rushing yards and 218 yards on the ground. He also passed for a touchdown.

There is no denying he can become a matchup nightmare and help the Cowboys round up the offense.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft

NFL analyst lauds and slams Dallas Cowboys in free agency rankings

Dak Prescott, Browns trade rumors labeled 'fake news' by Cowboys insiders

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb reacts to NFL 'wipe your nose' celebration ban

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Draft