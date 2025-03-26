Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer, Matt Eberflus attend high-profile Pro Day
The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up their efforts to get familiar with some of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. This week, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made the trip to Columbus to check out the high-profile Ohio State Buckeyes Pro Day.
Also in attendance was Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
The Cowboys have several needs where the Buckeyes star players would fill out the roster, notably at running back, wide receiver, and along the defensive line.
MORE: Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft
Standout Ohio State prospects who have been linked to Dallas in mock drafts over the past few weeks are wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, and defensive end Jack Sawyer.
With Dallas' need for a backup quarterback, Will Howard is also an intriguing prospect.
Dallas holds the No. 12 overall pick in the fhe draft which gives them some flexibility. The previously mentioned players are all expected to be available when the Cowboys are on the clock, but they could also trade back to pick up additional draft capital while targeting one of the players on Day 2.
MORE: Cowboys urged to trade back in NFL Draft if top prospect is off board
It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out, but the Cowboys certainly have a close eye on Ohio State.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
