Potential Cowboys draft target goes viral for insane Pro Day physique
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add another running back to the backfield during the 2025 NFL Draft, but just how early and who the team could target remains up in the air.
One of the players most commonly linked to Dallas throughout the draft process has been Boise State Broncos star running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who is a Frisco, Texas native.
Jeanty has expressed his desire to play in Dallas throughout the past few months, but he's been shooting up draft boards and could be off the board by the time the Cowboys' first-round selection rolls around.
MORE: Cowboys urged to trade back in NFL Draft if top prospect is off board
After Boise State's Pro Day on Wednesday, Jeanty's stock continues to climb with his physique and performance going viral on social media.
Jeanty is built like an absolute tank and more than three million people have viewed the video across several accounts since it began going viral.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer, Matt Eberflus attend high-profile Pro Day
He will have several opportunities to be selected in the top 10 before Dallas gets their opportunity, with the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears being other common destinations in mock drafts.
This past season, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per carry. Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.
If Jeanty is still available when the Cowboys are on the clock with the No. 12 pick, it's going to be tough for Jerry Jones and company to pass up on the elite running back prospect.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys trade down, land 3 national title winners in 4-round NFL mock draft
NFL analyst lauds and slams Dallas Cowboys in free agency rankings
Dak Prescott, Browns trade rumors labeled 'fake news' by Cowboys insiders
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb reacts to NFL 'wipe your nose' celebration ban
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries