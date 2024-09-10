Micah Parsons' contract talks on hold as he focuses on 2024 season
With CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott receiving home run deals, the next at-bat for the Dallas Cowboys will be All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones recently addressed the contract situation on 105.3 The Fan of the star linebacker, indicating that talks are not currently underway.
Jones highlighted Parsons' decision to prioritize his on-field performance this season.
"Right now, it's certainly not anything that's on the table. Micah made a conscientious decision that he thinks he can put together an even better year," Jones said. He further noted Parsons' strong start against the Browns, stating, "I think his play speaks louder than words."
It appears that Parsons aims to leverage a potentially dominant season under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer into a lucrative contract extension. Jones acknowledged this approach.
"I think he expects to have a great year under (Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer). And then probably feel comfortable to talk about it then."
The Cowboys executive emphasized the individualized nature of contract negotiations.
"Each individual is different. Opportunities come and when they are and the player feels good about something then we'll certainly will move to do something," Jones explained.
He also acknowledged that sometimes players simply aren't ready to engage in contract discussions.
For now, it seems that Parsons' focus is solely on delivering an exceptional performance on the field. Contract talks will likely take a backseat until the young linebacker feels the timing is right.
