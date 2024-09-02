Cowboys Fantasy Football players who could make or break your team
The Dallas Cowboys are always a hot topic in fantasy football, and 2024 is no exception. With a mix of established stars and exciting newcomers, the Cowboys' roster presents intriguing possibilities for fantasy managers.
However, navigating the Cowboys' fantasy landscape requires careful consideration of each player's potential impact on your team.
Let's take a look at which Cowboys could make or break your fantasy squad this season.
MORE: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
QB Dak Prescott
As the Cowboys' signal-caller, Prescott's performance will undoubtedly influence the team's overall offensive output and, consequently, the fantasy production of his surrounding weapons.
If he can maintain his efficiency and limit turnovers, he could be a top-tier fantasy quarterback. However, if he struggles or suffers an injury, it could spell disaster for your fantasy squad which is the case to be made with any quarterback.
Prescott's impact on your fantasy team's fortunes cannot be overstated. His 2023 stats paint a picture of a quarterback firing on all cylinders.
The veteran finished last season second in completion percentage (69.5%) among QBs with at least six starts, second in passer rating (105.9), and sixth in yards per attempt (7.7). This pinpoint accuracy and ability to stretch the field translate to fantasy gold.
WR CeeDee Lamb
Part of the reason that makes Prescott a worthy fantasy QB is the dynamic playmaker himself in WR CeeDee Lamb who is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Dallas and a legitimate WR1 candidate in fantasy football.
He possesses all the tools to be an elite wideout and should see a significant target share.
Even with 88 commanding the bulk of the attention fantasy managers can still expect Lamb to put up All-Pro numbers again especially with the motivation of a new contract.
WR Brandin Cooks
A veteran like Brandin Cooks gives the Cowboys a proven deep threat and another reliable target for Prescott. Cooks has consistently produced solid fantasy numbers throughout his career, and if he can establish a consistent chemistry with Prescott, he could be a valuable WR2 or flex option.
It certainly helps knowing Lamb is taking up all the attention allowing Cooks to potentially see more open looks or one-on-on matchups making the 11th veteran an intriguing option.
TE Jake Ferguson
Perhaps no other TE shot up fantasy boards more than Jak Ferguson who last season emerged as another favorite target for Dak Prescott.
In his second season and first as full time starter, the former Wisconsin Badger totaled 71 receptions, 761 yards, and five touchdowns and the end result was a 2023 Pro Bowl nod.
Just 25 years old, Ferguson is still on an upward trajectory and just beginning his prime while likely passing up Brandin Cooks as the overall number two option for Prescott.
Defense/Special Teams
The Cowboys' defense boasts several playmakers and has the potential to be a top-10 fantasy DST yet again.
Micah Parsons is a game-wrecker who can generate sacks and turnovers, and the secondary led by the All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has the talent to create interceptions.
However, the Cowboys defense has had its hands full against tougher opponents last season and with teams like San Francisco, Baltimore, and Detroit on the schedule fantasy managers will need to consider where things stand and how confident they feel going into those matchups.
K Brandon Aubrey
While kickers often fly under the radar in fantasy football, Brandon Aubrey's performance in 2023 warrants attention as we head into the 2024 season
Aubrey showcased impressive accuracy throughout his debut season, successfully converting the majority of his field goal attempts 36/38. This consistency translates to reliable fantasy points, especially in leagues that reward successful kicks.
In a 4th-and-long situation from the 48-yard line, the Cowboys are more likely to send Aubrey out. He has nailed 60-plus yarders with ease and has given the coaching staff nothing but confidence in his abilities.
This will help fantasy owners get unexpected amounts of points from a position that only few make an impact in fantasy football.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Put Some Respect On It: 3 disrespected Cowboys ready to make a name in 2024
Texas Legends: Micah Parsons meets Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo (VIDEO)
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie