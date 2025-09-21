3 things to know about Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears matchup
The Dallas Cowboys return to action in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. To get an idea of how the opponent is feeling, we spoke to Bryan Perez of Bears on SI to have some insight on how things are appearing behind enemy lines.
Bears biggest advantage: After two losses to begin the 2025 season, it's hard to find any advantage the Bears might have over the Cowboys this Sunday. However, if there's anything working in Chicago's favor, it's Ben Johnson. The first-year head coach knows Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus well after facing him over the last three seasons when he was the OC of the Lions (and Eberflus was the head coach of the Bears). I'd bet on Johnson outsmarting Eberflus in this playcaller matchup.
Biggest concern: The Bears' defense is banged up, especially in the secondary, where they could be without Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. It's a recipe for disaster for Chicago. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are a scary pass-catching duo that should have little trouble beating up the Bears' bundle of backup cover guys.
Keys to Victory: The only way the Bears will upend the Cowboys is if Caleb Williams can outduel Dak Prescott. That may seem like an oversimplification, but Chicago has yet to have a breakout performance on offense, largely due to the hot and cold streaks that Williams goes on. He can't afford to do that again on Sunday. If Williams gets cold, this will be a Cowboys win (and a likely blowout)
Prediction: Bears fall to 0-3. Cowboys, 27 Bears, 24
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc