Cowboys' offensive playmakers causing jealousy among other NFL executives

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 14 with the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL. They're averaging nearly 30 points per game, and they proved in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles that they can put points on the board in a hurry even after a dreadful start.

Dak Prescott has been the one leading the offense, putting together an MVP-caliber season. Through 12 games, he has 3,261 yards through the air with 25 touchdown passes against eight interceptions. He's been quieting the outside critics, but those who know the game well have always been fans of his.

That was the sentiment from anonymous NFL executives, who spoke with The Athletic's Jeff Howe about the season Prescott is having. One executive said he's always been a fan of Prescott, adding that he's "clicking" with coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“I’ve always liked the guy,” said a rival executive, who was granted anonymity so he could speak openly. “When he is on, he is legit. (Coach Brian Schottenheimer’s) Offense suits his game well. That’s a good duo that is clicking right now.”

Another focused on the players around Prescott, admitting to a little jealousy for the playmakers that Dallas has.

"I'm jealous of their offensive players," another executive said with a laugh.

Dallas Cowboys' playmakers have been special in 2025

There was criticism for what Dallas did this offseason, especially at running back. Moving on from Rico Dowdle and going with Javonte Williams seemed to be a wash, at best.

That's been proven inaccurate as Williams has been special with the Cowboys. Not to take anything away from Dowdle, who is thriving with the Carolina Panthers, but Williams is a bruiser who sets the tone. He's also a stud in pass protection and has kept multiple plays alive by taking on a blitzing defender head-on.

Then there are the pass-catchers which includes CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson. Prescott has always been a star, but giving him this kind of help has catapulted him (and the offense) to another level.

