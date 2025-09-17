3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears as they look to improve to 2-1. The Bears, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win of the season.
This past weekend, the Bears surrendered 52 points to the Detroit Lions, but the Cowboys shouldn't go into this game thinking that means they'll have the same success. As we saw when they took on the New York Giants in Week 2, any team can get hot in a hurry.
MORE: 3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
Dallas was fortunate to survive against New York, especially with Russell Wilson calmly throwing for 450 yards. To avoid another frustrating outing, they're going to need to take Chicago seriously, and will need more from these three players.
Tyler Guyton, LT
Tyler Guyton played well in Week 1 against the Eagles, but his performance in Week 2 left a lot to be desired. He went up against Kayvon Thibodeaux and gave up four pressures.
Guyton was far from the only offensive lineman who struggled, but this week, he's the one with the toughest assignment. Guyton will be the one to primarily square off with Montez Sweat, which could be an issue for Dak Prescott if the second-year left tackle can't hold his own.
Kaiir Elam, CB
Through the first two weeks of the season, Kaiir Elam has surrendered 232 yards to opposing receivers. To be fair, the entire secondary has struggled and safety help has been an issue.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears: 3 keys to victory in Week 3
Heading into Week 3, Elam is focused on silencing the critics, even clapping back via social media. With D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze both playing well for Chicago, the Cowboys need Elam to do more than just say he can get the job done, they need to see it happen.
Trevon Diggs, CB
Much like Kaiir Elam, Trevon Diggs hasn't had the best start to the season. He had issues sticking with Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson in Week 2, and now has to worry about Moore and Odunze.
Diggs, who returned in Week 1 following a second knee surgery in as many years, is the leader of this secondary and sets the tone. He has the talent to cover anyone in the NFL and with DaRon Bland injured, Dallas needs him to be at his best to slow down the Bears.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys player rankings: 5 top performers in dramatic Week 2 win over Giants
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc