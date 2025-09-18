Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a remarkable win over the New York Giants in Week 2, but it still left them with a lot of questions to answer.
Dallas needed a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation to force overtime, and an interception late in the extra period to set up the game-winner. Throughout the day, the defense struggled, and the offense fell flat on multiple key drives.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears announcer assignment draws FOX A-Team
Perhaps that's why they enter Week 3 as the underdogs on the road against the Chicago Bears, who are still looking for their first win. That said, how big is the spread, and how many points are the teams expected to combine for?
Cowboys slight underdogs on the road
Spread: CHI -1.5
O/U: 50.5
ML: DAL - 110
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
What to expect in Week 3?
New Cowboys' defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus hasn't had a hot start. His defense struggled to stop Russell Wilson in Week 2 and head coach Brian Schottenheimer said their communication has been the main issue.
That's understandable considering it's a new scheme, but he needs to get his unit on track in a hurry. This weekend would be an excellent time for that to happen as Eberflus is facing his former team.
MORE: Trevon Diggs counting on Jadeveon Clowney's help after brutal performance
The good news for Dallas is that Chicago just gave up 52 points to the Detroit Lions, so the offense should be able to keep pace. That said, they need to avoid another shootout, especially after how close their last one was.
Unfortunately, in Week 3, it's more likely that not the Cowboys and Bears both have more than their fair share of explosive plays as it goes down to the wire once again.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys player rankings: 5 top performers in dramatic Week 2 win over Giants
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc