Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
The Dallas Cowboys capped off an unlikely comeback to secure an epic win over the New York Giants in an instant classic on Sunday afternoon, ending the weekend with their first win of the 2025 NFL season.
While there are still two games remaining in Week 2 thanks to a Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Cowboys' attention is turning to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
There are also those in the draftnik community who are always thinking about how every week prepares teams for next year's NFL Draft. This season, the conversation will be even more exciting for Cowboys Nation because of the team's two first-round picks.
Following Sunday's Week 2 games, we now know the latest order for the 2026 NFL draft, which would feature the New Orleans Saints at No. 1 overall and the New York Jets at No. 2 overall.
But what about the Cowboys?
The Cowboys would currently have a top 15 pick thanks to their 1-1 record, while the second first-round pick acquired by the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade would be nothing more than a glorified high second rounder.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we prepare for the holidays can be seen below.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order - Week 3
- New Orleans (0-2)
- New York Jets (0-2)
- Miami (0-2)
- Cleveland (0-2)
- New York Giants (0-2)
- Carolina (0-2)
- Tennessee (0-2)
- Chicago (0-2)
- Kansas City (0-2)
- Houston (0-1)
- New England (1-1)
- Baltimore (1-1)
- Dallas (1-1)
- Washington (1-1)
- Detroit (1-1)
- Minnesota (1-1)
- Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 1-1)
- Seattle (1-1)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 1-1)
- Pittsburgh (1-1)
- Denver (1-1)
- Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)
- Tampa Bay (1-0)
- Los Angeles Rams (2-0)
- Las Vegas (1-0)
- Buffalo (2-0)
- San Francisco (2-0)
- Arizona (2-0)
- Cincinnati (2-0)
- Philadelphia (2-0)
- Dallas (via Green Bay - 2-0)
- Indianapolis (2-0)
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
