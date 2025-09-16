3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a shocking victory on Sunday, knocking off the New York Giants 40-37 in overtime.
While they were happy to get the win, the Cowboys have to be honest with themselves when it comes to their defense. Dallas struggled in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles until a weather delay took both teams out of rhythm. In Week 2, it was much worse they were absolutely carved up by Russell Wilson.
MORE: Javonte Williams' elite numbers after Week 2 prove Cowboys made right decision
Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns as Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson spent the entire day running free in the secondary. If Dallas wants to make a run at the playoffs, they have to find someone who can help. That said, here are three options to add depth to the Cowboys' defensive backfield.
Justin Simmons, S
The cornerbacks in Dallas had more than their share of struggles in Week 2, but it also seemed as though they were left without safety help far too often. That's why it would make sense to give former Pro Bowler Justin Simmons a call.
Simmons spent 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons and while he wasn't the same player we remember from his time in Denver, Simmons still had 62 tackles, seven pass defenses, and two picks. At 31 years old, Simmons isn't much older than Malik Hooker or Donovan Wilson and could be a solid bridge starter.
Greg Newsome II, CB
Another option for the Cowboys could be to see if the Cleveland Browns are ready to blow things up. If so, they might be willing to part with former first round pick Greg Newsome II, who is scheduled for free agency in 2026.
MORE: Jadeveon Clowney knows he's not Micah Parsons after signing with Cowboys
Newsome, who is in his fifth season in the NFL, is off to a solid start with a career-high 76.6 grade from PFF. He's also capable of playing on the boundary as well as the slot, which would give the Cowboys even more flexibility at the position.
Stephon Gilmore, CB
Throughout the offseason, fans have been clamoring for Dallas to bring back Stephon Gilmore. The veteran cornerback spent 2023 with the Cowboys, and was asked to step up when Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL.
Despite playing well, Gilmore wasn't re-signed last year and joined the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Week 3, he's still without a team, and the time for a reunion feels right, especially with DaRon Bland dealing with a foot injury.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc