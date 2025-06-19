Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Netflix dropped season 2 of the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries on June 18, 2025, giving another behind-the-scenes look at the most iconic cheerleading squad in the NFL.
The Dallas Cowboys and Netflix have teamed up for several shows in the coming months, including one sharing the story of Jerry Jones and the 1990s dynasty titled America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.
But, back to DCC. One of the breakout stars of the series is Kleine Powell, a fourth-year veteran.
The Richmond, Kentucky, native quickly became a fan favorite, and fans have been eager to learn more. Let's take a look at what we know about Kleine.
University of Kentucky alum
Kleine is a lifelong dancer who was a member of the University of Kentucky dance team, where she studied graphic design and earned her bachelor's degree.
"I’ve been dancing since I was born! I’ve always loved being part of a studio, school dance teams, and the University of Kentucky dance team," she said in her official DCC bio.
Avid thrill seeker
Away from the field and the dance floor, Kleine loves to go on "thrilling" adventures, describing a perfect day in her life as "Traveling to a new place, skydiving, then scuba diving," with her husband.
You can learn more about Kleine and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by streaming Season 2 of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which is now available on Netflix. The season is seven episodes, with each episode running approximately one hour.
