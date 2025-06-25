Analyst hints at Dak Prescott trade in confusing Cowboys prediction
The Dallas Cowboys are perpetually trying to contend for Super Bowls, so you would think they would always be looking to add pieces around quarterback Dak Prescott rather than subtract them.
However, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay actually feels that the Cowboys may be looking to do the latter midway through the 2025 campaign.
In some very early trade deadline predictions, Kay is projecting Dallas to be an "aggressive" seller next fall if things don't go according to play in the beginning stages of the season, and he even hinted at a potential Prescott trade.
"Given how desperate ownership is to make it back to the biggest stage—it’s been three decades since Dallas reached the NFC Championship Game, let alone represented the conference on Super Bowl Sunday—and a potential replacement for Prescott waiting in the wings with the recently acquired Joe Milton III, it may not be long before the Cowboys elect to initiate a roster overhaul," Kay wrote. "If Dallas stumbles out of the gate and is well out of contention by mid-October, expect this once-proud organization to start selling off pieces and load up on assets to retool with in the 2026 offseason under another coaching regime."
This is certainly not what any Cowboys fan wants to hear, and it's definitely a rather confusing prognostication based on how Dallas typically operates.
Would the Cowboys really blow things up, and would they actually move Prescott? Well, with the 31-year-old due massive amounts of money through 2028, it stands to reason that Dallas may want to get out from under his deal if things don't go well in 2025, especially if it is particularly confident in Milton.
That being said, the Cowboys actually look pretty good on paper right now after acquiring George Pickens, and you have to figure that the defense will bounce back after a brutal 2024 showing.
It will certainly be interesting to monitor Dallas over the first couple of months of the season, and it is worth noting that the Cowboys play in a very unforgiving NFC East division. Heck, even the New York Giants should be noticeably improved.
