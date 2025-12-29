Cowboy Roundup: 3 fun stat facts from season, Dak Prescott's dominance vs Giants
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys had the weekend off, following the team's physical win over the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.
Now, we enter the final game week of the 2025-26 campaign, with a matchup against the division rival New York Giants set to wrap up the season.
With a win over the Giants, the Cowboys would finish the season with a 5-1 record against the NFC East, with the only loss coming to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL opener.
MORE: Top 4 Cowboys players set to hit NFL free agency who must be re-signed
The biggest question entering the game will be whether the Cowboys sit or start Dak Prescott, who enters the finale with first in the league with 4,482 passing yards.
If the team sits Prescott, it will be our first extended look at backup quarterback Joe Milton III.
While we wait to see what the final few days of the season bring for the Cowboys, let's take a look around the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
MORE: Ugly stat highlights Cowboys' defensive struggles at critical point of season
Top 3 fun stat facts from 2025 season
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at three stat categories in which the Cowboys lead the league, highlighting the disappointing result for the 2025 campaign.
MORE: Numbers say opposing QBs are feasting when testing Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs
Dak Prescott's dominance vs Giants
Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official website shared some Dak Prescott stats that show how dominant he has been against the Giants throughout his career.
- Dallas has won nine straight against New York
- Dak Prescott has won 14 straight games as a starter against the Giants
- The Cowboys will now play in four straight Week 18 Sunday games since Week 18 was introduced in 2020
Let's hope that dominance can continue in the season finale on Sunday afternoon.
