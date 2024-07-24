Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 46
This week, things will be moving rather quickly when it comes to news for the Dallas Cowboys. Fans are mere hours away from seeing their favorite team take the field for training camp.
Today marks 46 days until the Cowboys start the regular season, which means it is time to take a history lesson on the number 46.
Let's take a look at the best player ever to wear the number for the franchise.
Mark Washington - DB
Former defensive back Mark Washington is the best player to represent the No. 46 for the Cowboys. Washington was drafted in the 13th round of the 1970 NFL Draft out of Morgan State.
Just thinking about the coverage of a 13-round draft has my head spinning. It certainly would have ESPN eyeing a two-block of Burger King commercials while "the pick is in" constantly flashes on the bottom of the screen.
Anyway, Washington's selection to Dallas changed his life forever.
Washinton was a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams in Dallas (71,77). The former Morgan State star spent nine of his ten years in the league with Dallas, finishing up with the Cowboys in 1978.
Washington started 33 of his 106 games with the franchise. The number 46 and Washington will forever be remembered as Super Bowl champions.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Costly Choice: How much could CeeDee Lamb's holdout cost Dallas Cowboys star?
Camp News: 5 stories to watch when Dallas Cowboys open training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc