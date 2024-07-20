Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 50
It is just 50 days until the Dallas Cowboys take the field again. With it being 50 days away, it is time to celebrate another member of the franchise. Today, we look back at the greatest player ever to wear the number for the franchise.
The number 50 is represented by another great Dallas linebacker.
D.D. Lewis - LB
In the 6th round of the 1968 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected linebacker D.D. Lewis. The Mississippi State linebacker spent 13 seasons with the franchise, appearing in 186 games and starting in 134 of them. It wasn't until 1973 that Lewis earned the starting RLB position for the defense. Lewis was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams during his career (71, 77). So many players from the 77 team have made our list, and for good reason.
The 77 team finished the season 12-2 before plowing through the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and the Denver Broncos on their way to a championship. During that three-game span, the opponents of the Cowboys scored a total of 23 points combined. The stories of the Dallas teams from the 70s are always a fun look back in time and D.D. Lewis is forever a part of that great legacy.
