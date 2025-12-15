Trevon Diggs injury update leaves door open for Cowboys return

The Dallas Cowboys return to the field on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings to cap off a busy Sunday of Week 15 action across the NFL, but they will do so without All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs has been on injured reserve due to a nagging knee injury and concussion since late October, but had his 21-day practice window opened two weeks ago.

Despite having his practice window opened, Diggs has been unable to return to the field.

MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 15 vs Vikings

Ahead of Sunday night's kickoff, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared the latest news on Diggs, and what he has to do to get back into the lineup.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Tre is working his way back through this ramp-up period. I think what people need to understand is when you don't play football for a couple weeks, you don't forget how to play, but the movement qualities and things you have to do, get out there, running around, communicating. You're not out there by yourself," Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"Trevon has gotta continue doing what he's been doing, which is have a good week of prep, be great in the meetings. If he does that, I think we know the type of player and impact he can have on our team."

MORE: Cowboys vs Vikings announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 15

There have been growing questions about Diggs' future in Dallas since being placed on injured reserve, and there was some belief that he may be sidelined for the remainder of the season. However, Schottenheimer's statement leaves the door open for the star defensive back to return this season.

We'll just have to see if he can continue to do the "right things" that the coaching staff has been waiting to see.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

This season, Diggs has played in just six games and has 18 tackles. He has not recorded an interception or pass defensed in any of his appearances this season.

Diggs has played in just 19 of 42 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team, so it should be an easy decision to cut ties.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future