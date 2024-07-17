Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 53
It is now 53 days until the Dallas Cowboys kickoff their 2024 regular season, which means we're celebrating another of the franchise's greatest players. Today, we celebrate the greatest player ever to wear the number 53 for the franchise.
The 50s have given us plenty of hard-nosed former Cowboys' defensive stars, and the number 53 is going to be no different.
Bob Breunig - LB
When looking at photos of former Cowboys linebacker Bob Breunig, I picture John Facenda delivering a storybook description of those teams from the 1970s-80s. Breunig was a third-round selection for Dallas in the 1975 NFL Draft. Another great piece that was a part of the Super Bowl roster in 197, Breunig also became a three-time Pro Bowler and was voted second-team All-Pro in 1980.
Recently, Breunig was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame for his outstanding play with Arizona State. Breunig played all 10 of his professional seasons in Dallas. It's no surprise that Breunig is the best player in the franchise's history to wear the number 53. An amazing talent at every stage of his playing career, Breunig is just another great example of how special the 1977 Cowboys actually were. They were arguably one of the top three greatest teams of all time.