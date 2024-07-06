CeeDee Lamb working on 'explosiveness' as holdout looms
CeeDee Lamb may have been absent from OTAs and mandatory minicamp throughout the offseason workout program, but the Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver has remained active and is putting in the work in the gym to get his body ready for the upcoming season.
As a potential training camp holdout looms, Dr. Sharif Tabbah, who is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, has been working with Lamb on his "explosiveness."
Lamb has been going through drills and workouts to help athletes with "change of direction, creating separation, and YAC."
Sharif shared video of Lamb, who led the NFL in YAC in 2023 with 680 yards, going through the workout.
If Lamb can improve his YAC ability after last season's performance, opposing defenses are in a boatload of trouble.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Let's hope Lamb can get back on the field sooner rather than later to show the team what he's been working on while he was away.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
