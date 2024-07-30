CeeDee Lamb contract rumor disputed by Dallas Cowboys reporters
Dallas Cowboys fans were excited on Monday evening when a rumor began making the rounds about star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
According to an account on X, the Cowboys and Lamb are "closing in" on a four-year extension " worth between $136 and $138 million." The prediction makes sense, because those are the numbers that have been floated around by those who are actually in the know, but team reporters are denying the accuracy of the rumor.
Clarence Hill of The Star-Telegram said that he was told the two sides are not closing in on a deal.
ESPN's Ed Werder backed up Hill, saying while the two sides are in negotiations and Lamb is expected to re-sign, the reports of deal are not accurate.
Jane Slater of the NFL Network was the third to say there has been no progress.
Rumors like this fester on social media from so-called insiders all of the time, especially when reports begin to surface that deals are being offered and negotiations are underway.
Everyone knows Lamb wants to be paid like Justin Jefferson and that the Cowboys would prefer to get a slight discount, so as Clarence Hill says:
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
The Replacements: 7 free agents the Cowboys can sign to replace Sam Williams
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Tough D: Looking at the best defender the Cowboys will face each week in 2024
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader