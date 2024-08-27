CeeDee Lamb's impact on locker room will be immediate, McCarthy says
The Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed to a blockbuster contract this week and the next step is getting him to rejoin the team.
Everyone is looking forward to getting Lamb back in the building and making his impact felt.
But Lamb's impact won't only be felt on the field, it will be felt in the locker room.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's agent celebrates historic contract extension
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discussed Lamb's deal and what he is looking forward to the most. According to McCarthy, the energy in the locker room will immediately change when Lamb walks into the room.
"I think with CeeDee, not only what he brings to the table — we’ve been talking about what he does from his production — but when that big smile walks into the locker room everybody’s going to be fired up," McCarthy said, via AllDLLS.com.
"He brings that type of juice and he brings that type of energy to our locker room.”
Lamb's new four-year, $136 million deal includes $100 million in guarantees and a $38 million signing bonus, which is the most for a wide receiver in NFL history.
Now that he's paid, it's time to show the Cowboys that their investment was worth it.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Let's see how close he can come to replicating those numbers in 2024.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
