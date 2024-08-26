Cowboys fans rejoice over CeeDee Lamb deal: Best reactions
The long wait for Dallas Cowboys fans is finally over.
On Monday, news surfaced that the franchise has agreed to a new deal with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. With his four-year $136 million contract, Lamb is now the second-highest paid non-quarterback in the league.
The deal has everyone in Cowboys Nation leaping for joy.
Here are some of the best fan reactions:
A Great Day To Be A Cowboy!
Even former Cowboys star Marcus Spears got in on the action, celebrating the news that Lamb is locked up in Dallas for four more years.
A deal that seemed to drag on has now been made just in time for Lamb to return before the regular season.
The celebration for fans will rage on until the Cowboys' first regular season game with the Cleveland Browns. It's always a joyous feeling when you know one of the best players in the entire league is on your team.
Now. the Cowboys can focus on bringing home that Lombardi Trophy once again. The unrest over a Dak Prescott contract will have to wait, though; the Lamb celebration is just beginning.
