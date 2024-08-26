CeeDee Lamb kept up with Cowboys offense's changes on team iPad
The Dallas Cowboys can put the CeeDee Lamb drama behind them as the team ramps up its preparations for the 2024 NFL season where they get things underway against the Cleveland Browns on the road.
Lamb ended his lengthy holdout after agreeing to a lucrative contract extension and is on his way to rejoin the team.
But, because he missed offseason workouts and training camp, there are some questions about just how ready Lamb will be for the season opener.
Is he in playing shape? Has he kept up with the changes on offense?
Well, the answer to at least one of those questions is yes.
According to Dallas Cowboys insider Clarence Hill, the team's All-Pro pass catcher was keeping up with changes to the Cowboys offense during his holdout by using his team-issued iPad at home.
That's dedication.
Throughout his holdout, there was little doubt that a deal with Lamb would eventually get done. It wasn't a matter of if, but when, and that when is now.
The one question that does remain is how in shape Lamb will be. He has been working out in Houston during his holdout and sharing workout videos on social media, but that's different than being in playing shape.
It will be interesting to see if Lamb will be on a snap count for the first game of the season, but the good news is he will be in the huddle.
