CeeDee Lamb's latest Instagram post includes eye-catching song title
CeeDee Lamb watch continues and Dallas Cowboys fans are searching for any clue about the star wide receiver's future with the team.
Lamb's lengthy holdout for a new contract has outlasted the NFL preseason, and with the regular season less than two weeks away the clock is ticking for Jerry Jones and company to get a deal done with the two-time All-Pro.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was again dismissive of any urgency to get a deal done following the team's preseason finale, but Lamb is doing his best to drum up some buzz on social media.
MORE: Optimism on rise as Cowboys aim to lock up CeeDee, Dak by Week 1
As he has made a habit of doing over the past two weeks, Lamb shared a post on Instagram that is being deciphered for potential sublimal messages.
In his latest post, Lamb is getting into his custom Ram truck.
The post is captioned, "I'm working hard so my family can chill/ I came out that part, where they don't let you live/ Give it my heart, cause it gave me sum real."
However, it's the song title that caught everyone's attention: "On My Way" by FCG Heem.
Does Lamb getting into his truck to a song titled "On My Way" mean the holdout is ending? Is it just a very strange coincidence? Is Lamb just trolling everyone at this point?
The possibilities are endless, but everyone is paying attention.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
MORE: 5 CeeDee Lamb moments that have Cowboys fans begging for his return
Having Lamb on the field would certainly benefit star quarterback Dak Prescott and the entire Cowboys offense.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
