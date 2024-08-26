CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys agree to record-setting deal
CeeDee Lamb finally got paid.
After months of speculations and holdouts, the Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver have agreed to a four-year, $136 million deal.
The deal includes the largest signing bonus ever given to a wide receiver.
Lamb's extension also includes $100M guaranteed. He is now the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history
Lamb had skipped OTAs, minicamp, and training camp while waiting for a new deal.
Now, everyone can focus on the offense and put the Lamb contract saga behind them.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
