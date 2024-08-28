Video reel shows CeeDee Lambs is all smiles in return to practice
The vibes are immaculate surrounding the Dallas Cowboys following the return of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb took the field for his first practice of the year on Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after signing his four-year, $136 million contract extension with the team.
The All-Pro wide receiver was excited to get back onto the field with his teammates and was all smiles once he was reunited at The Star.
Spectrum News 1 in Texas put together a video reel of Lamb's return to practice and it shows the energy that was on the field as soon as he returned.
That's exactly what Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was referring to when he said Lamb's smile and energy would immediately uplift the locker room.
Now, let's see how he uplifts the offense.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Let's see how close he can come to replicating those numbers in 2024.
