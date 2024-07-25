'Bigger, faster' CeeDee Lamb works out in Houston as Cowboys start camp
The Dallas Cowboys held the first practice of training camp and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was nowhere to be seen.
Lamb is currently holding out while he waits for a new deal, hoping to become one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league.
But while he wasn't in Oxnard, Lamb was still putting in work.
Jane Slater of the NFL Network shared a video of Lamb going through on-field workouts in Houston. Slater also notes Lamb is "bigger and faster" than in previous years, along with a brief note on his thoughts about a new deal.
There's not much to take from the video, but it is good to see that Lamb is keeping his legs fresh. Hopefully, he'll be able to join his teammates on the west coast soon.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
