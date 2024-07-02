Cowboys writer shuts down CeeDee Lamb trade request rumor
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is seeking a new contract.
Throughout the offseason, Lamb stayed away from the team during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and there is a belief that his holdout will extend through training camp.
But, if a deal is not reached by the start of the season, what is the next move for the Cowboys All-Pro?
MORE: Ranking the NFC East's top WRs (and why CeeDee is clearly the best)
This week, a rumor began on social media suggesting Lamb could ask for a trade. The rumor claimed Lamb would request a trade if the Cowboys "do not offer him a contract worth at least $32 million per year."
Lamb is undoubtedly one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he deserves to be paid as such. However, don't buy into the rumors.
Longtime Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. shot down the idea on social media, calling it "BS."
At the beginning of June, Justin Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings. The deal averages out to $35 million per year.
That is the starting point for any contract extension with Lamb, and he knows it.
MORE: How would a CeeDee Lamb holdout impact Cowboys’ offense?
Suggesting $32 million as Lamb's target price makes no sense because he knows his value and where the current wide receiver market is.
Hill pointed out that Lamb's plan has always been to wait for Jefferson to ink his deal first.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
If the Cowboys and Lamb can't agree to a deal, they have the franchise tag option in the offseason, which will buy the team even more time to complete one—unlike Dak Prescott, who has a no-tag clause in his deal.
So, while all of the Lamb talk has been exhausting, we may have to endure it again next year.
Both sides would like to avoid things getting to that point.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
Let's hope a deal can be struck by then to get Lamb back onto the field as soon as possible.
