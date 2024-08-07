Cleveland Browns star looks back on his former Cowboys fandom
The Dallas Cowboys will have a tall task when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week One of the regular season. The Browns are coming off a playoff season; a season in which the team didn't have their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, for over half the year.
The biggest star on the Browns is none other than future Hall of Famer and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, a player who still remembers his Texas roots.
Texas is home
Garrett recently sat down with Sara Walsh of the NFL Network and had a little fun discussing the Week One matchup with the Cowboys.
In the interview, Garrett mentioned that his Cowboys fandom was over the moment the Browns selected him. However, his mom hasn't let go of her love for the Cowboys.
Garrett said his family definitely will be rooting for him during the game, but it may not break their hearts to see the Cowboys on the winning side.
In another life, the Cowboys would have taken the hometown kid if they were given the opportunity. Garrett would now be paired with Micah Parsons, and the duo would be known as the Godzilla and King Kong of the NFL.
Now, Cowboys fans just have to hope that number 95 takes it easy on Dak Prescott when they meet in September.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Camp Battles: 6 shocking notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
Olympic Games: 4 Cowboys who should be on USA’s 2028 Olympic flag football team
Bargain Shopping: 3 bargain free agents that could be potential Cowboys targets
Lion Roars: Mike McCarthy praises Micah Parsons 'incredible motor' with lighter weight
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024