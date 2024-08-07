6 shocking notes from Cowboys first unofficial depth chart
The first preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys is set for Sunday, Aug. 11 as they take on the Los Angeles Rams.
On the heels of their third consecutive 12-win campaign, the Cowboys are trying to figure out how to take their next step — which would be to finally have some success in the playoffs.
Before they can worry about that, Dallas needs to figure out who makes their 53-man roster and the preseason will be huge in determining how that shakes out.
With that first exhibition game coming up, the Cowboys released their unofficial depth chart and it has six surprises.
Carl Davis ahead of Justin Rogers
Justin Rogers was the final pick for Dallas in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cowboys used the No. 244 overall selection on the Auburn nose tackle who was expected to have a role with the team despite his draft status.
Mazi Smith is slated to start but the depth behind him is questionable. Other than Rogers, the Cowboys only have journeyman Carl Davis listed as a 1-tech.
That led to a feeling the rookie could be the primary backup but that's not the case right now with Davis' name coming right behind Smith.
Brock Hoffman keeps winning the center battle
Throughout the first couple of weeks of training camp, Brock Hoffman has stood out as the top center on the roster. Dallas used a third-round pick on Cooper Beebe from Kansas State and he seemed destined to take over in the middle of the line.
Beebe, who played guard for the Wildcats, made a smooth transition and by all accounts, is handling everything thrown his way.
Hoffman has just been better and continues to hold onto the starting spot. It will be interesting to see if that changes when the games start but for now, Hoffman remains the man.
Deuce Vaughn falls to fith spot
During a recent post-practice interview, Deuce Vaughn was hyping up the "explosive" backfield the Cowboys will boast in 2024. Heading into their game against the Rams, it appears Vaughn might not be a part of that explosion.
The second-year back was a huge fan-favorite as a rookie but he never could put it all together. He finished his first year in the league with 40 yards on the ground and 40 as a receiver. There's hope he can improve in year two but it won't be easy since he's currently fifth on the depth chart.
Dallas has Ezekiel Elliott as the starter with Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman as the primary backups. Fourth is Malik Davis, who comes in one spot ahead of Vaughn.
Marist Liufau starting at LB
Speaking of running backs, the Cowboys had a tough decision to make at pick No. 87. In need of a replacement for Tony Pollard, they could have taken USC's MarShawn Lloyd. They also needed more depth at linebacker and that's the route they went as they brought in Notre Dame's Marist Luifau.
Right now, it appears they made the right call. Liufau has been turning heads in camp and he's listed on this depth chart as a starter ahead of DeMarvion Overshown.
To be fair, Overshown is coming off a torn ACL but it's still promising to see the rookie continue to earn the trust of the coaching staff.
Cooper Rush ahead of Trey Lance
This one shouldn't be a surprise given the performances we've seen from Cooper Rush and Trey Lance. While Rush continues to be calm and efficient, Lance has been inconsistent.
A fourth-year pro from North Dakota State, Lance has a higher ceiling than Rush but his floor is far lower. That's been on display in camp as he's thrown a few darts but has also tossed the ball directly to defenders on multiple occasions.
Having said that, it's still a surprise to see Lance as QB3. The Cowboys could be willing to trade Lance, which is one of the reasons they're supposed to feature him heavily in the preseason. Putting him last on the depth chart doesn't exactly help improve his value on the trade block.
Tyler Guyton isn't starter at left tackle
When training camp first started, Chuma Edoga was on the field as the starting left tackle over Tyler Guyton. It was fair to speculate this was a case of making their No. 1 pick pay his dues. Not long into their practices, it seemed as though Guyton had done enough to surpass Edoga but that's not the case.
Guyton, who held his own against Micah Parsons, will be the No. 2 left tackle in the preseason opener. This could still be the coaching staff's way of keeping the rookie grounded but considering the Cowboys face Myles Garrett in Week 1, they might want to see what Guyton can do against starters.
