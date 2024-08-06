4 Cowboys who should be on the USA 2028 Olympics Flag Football Team
As fans continue to enjoy the 2024 Paris Olympics, one can't help but look ahead to when the games come to America in 2028. Los Angeles will be the host city in four years, and it couldn't be a better team to bring flag football to the competition.
As so many players from the NFL will more than likely be striving for a spot on the team, the Dallas Cowboys may have a few good candidates to make the roster.
Here are four Cowboys that would make great additions to the 2028 Olympic flag football team.
KaVontae Turpin - WR
To be successful in flag football, one needs to have speed. With a 4.31 40 time, Pro Bowl return specialist KaVontae Turpin would be the perfect candidate to compete in the games.
Yes, it is not the flashy name that would draw fans to the product, but something tells me when Turpin leaves the defense in the dust, he will soon become a household Olympic hero.
Turpin should be one of the first calls for Team USA.
DaRon Bland - DB
Speed will be the name of the game for every team. So, how does one slow down speedy receivers? That's easy: find defensive backs that will catch every error made by the quarterback.
DaRon Bland could be one of those defensive backs.
The third-year corner has already grabbed 14 interceptions in his career and could be the defensive juggernaut needed for this country to capture gold.
Jake Ferguson - TE
A flag football is similar to the real thing when it comes to needing sure hands in the red zone. The Cowboys have the perfect candidate when it comes to having those hands: Jake Ferguson.
The third-year tight end is coming off a massive season, as his production in 2023 proved that Ferguson could be a great candidate for being the tight end for America's actual team.
CeeDee Lamb - WR
CeeDee Lamb isn't just a great candidate for the flag football team, the Dallas star should be the face of the team. Picture it, Lamb standing on the podium leading the National Anthem as the team takes a bite out of their gold medals.
America losing the first flag football competition would be embarrassing.
That's why the best of the best need to be on the roster. Lamb's addition is a no-brainer.
