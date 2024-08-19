Cooper Beebe: Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason
In his debut against the Los Angeles Rams, Beebe was dominant. But it was his performance this Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders that truly turned heads.
Against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe was phenomenal. Originally drafted out of Kansas State as a guard, Beebe’s transition to center has been a focal point of his training, and his play in this game showed his progress and immense potential to be a dominant center.
Despite facing the Raiders’ first-team defense for most of his reps, he managed to hold his ground and even dominate at times. His ability to pancake defenders and create clear running lanes is a testament to his rare strength which is reminiscent of former Cowboys pro bowler, Travis Frederick.
One of the most critical aspects of Beebe’s transition to center has been mastering the snap. This game provided a real test of his progress, and he aced it. His snaps were consistent and accurate, eliminating one of his biggest concerns about his position change.
This kind of consistency is crucial for any center, and Beebe’s performance in this area did not go unnoticed.
Cooper Beebe’s game against the Raiders has set the stage for what could be a promising career at center. His strength, technique, and ability to master the nuances of the position have given him a real chance to win the battle against Brock Hoffman for the starting center position this season.
