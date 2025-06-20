Could Cowboys be delaying contract extension for Micah Parsons for specific reason?
The biggest story this offseason for the Dallas Cowboys is once again contract negotiations with one of its top stars.
Last offseason, the biggest headlines were the waiting game between the front office and top offensive stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. However, the duo got the deals they were looking for before the start of the regular season.
This year, all eyes are on when the franchise will finally get a deal done with top defensive superstar Micah Parsons.
Cowboys fans should not be alarmed, this franchise will not let one of its best players walk without a deal. However, there could be a reason the team is waiting this one out.
Reid D Hanson of the Cowboys Wire writes that the longer money sits in owner Jerry Jones' financial portfolio, the better the potential for profit for the Cowboys owner.
" Based on estimates from Investopedia, an investment of $40 million stands to make an average of 10% in annual profit. That equates to 0.83% profit per month and a $332,000 monthly return," writes Hanson.
This idea doesn't seem that far-fetched for someone like Jones. The money is there for a Parsons deal, but the idea that Jones wants to keep his dollar for as long as he can in order to make a profit would make so much sense when looking back at recent offseasons.
