Cowboys' Dak Prescott gets NFL MVP endorsement from unexpected source
The NFL regular season is winding down, and the Dallas Cowboys are running out of chances to make a push for the postseason. Despite the team's lack of overall success, one player has been playing as well as anyone at his position.
Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is having one of the best days of his career, and many believe he could be in the MVP mix if the Cowboys do the unthinkable.
Unfortunately, it won't be easy.
The Cowboys' Wild Card hopes have all but ended, but the team can still sneak into the playoffs by winning the NFC East, which remains in reach with the Philadelphia Eagles' late-season struggles.
One player who recognizes Prescott's standout season is former teammate Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the season.
Parsons was recently asked who he believes should be in the MVP mix, and had some high praise for Prescott, listing him among his top three candidates to take home the award.
This season, Prescott ranks first in the league with 3,637 passing yards, is tied for second with 26 passing touchdowns, and leads the NFL in QBR with an impressive 73.4.
Prescott has played as well as any quarterback in the league, but the defense's early-season struggles prevented the team from racking up wins and let to its current situation.
Parsons, meanwhile, is finding his own success in Green Bay, with 39 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 12 tackles for a loss in 13 appearances. The Packers currently sit atop the NFC North with a 9-3-1 record.
Prescott and the Cowboys will return to action in Week 15 to face off against the Minnesota Vikings with their playoff hopes on the line. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.
