Cowboy Roundup: Marist Liufau time, What must improve?
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're counting down the days until kickoff and seeing what the team has in store against the New York Giants.
While we wait to see what comes up in the next few days, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.
Marist Liufau time
"The Dallas Cowboys defense looked better in the second half of the loss to the Eagles on Thursday night, but one issue we knew would happen was the lack of a pass rush, still a lot of positives outside the first half. The delay could have had something to do with it also. Still, the linebackers for the Dallas Cowboys and the secondary played well, but one name that should be earning more snaps is second-year guy Marist Liufau. He got most of his run on special teams, but I saw nothing but good things and he is clearly earning his chance."
What must improve?
"There's no shame in the Dallas Cowboys losing a close battle to the defending champs, but now the team has to make sure they aren’t upset in their home opener to the New York Giants. Just because Dak Prescott hasn’t lost a game to New York since his rookie season doesn’t make Week 2 a guaranteed victory. The Cowboys have some areas from the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles game they need to improve, or the Giants will exploit those matchups and try to steal a win in AT&T Stadium. Here's a look at some things the team must shore up."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc