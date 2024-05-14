Cowboys at Browns Week 1: Tom Brady Announcing, Betting Lines And Odds
The NFL confirmed a tough matchup for the Cowboys in week 1, with Dallas traveling to Cleveland to open up at the Browns on September 8, 2024. Dallas and Cleveland are legacy NFL franchises that both have Super Bowl aspirations going into 2024.
The Browns finished the 2023 regular season at 11-6 and were soundly beaten in the wild card round by the upstart Houston Texans. The Cowboys won the NFC East at 12-5 in the regular season, but were also bounced from the playoffs in the wild card round by the Green Bay Packers.
Opening Week 1 Sunday Game
FOX Sports confirmed that the Cowboys game will be part of the opening Sunday doubleheader it will host. It's the first time FOX will feature a Cowboys game in a prime Week 1 Sunday slot in five years.
Another exciting revelation will be that Tom Brady will make his FOX regular-season broadcasting debut on the Cowboys v Browns broadcast.
Week 1 Odds:
The odds makers see the week 1 game as a close matchup, with the spread from Draftkings favoring the Browns as a 1 point home team favorite. Home teams are traditionally given a three-point advantage, so the single point Browns advantage is in indication that DraftKings believes Dallas is a slightly better overall team at this point in the offseason.
The moneyline provides more insight into the oddsmakers current analysis, with the Browns at -115 while the Cowboys are -105. Moneyline bets are straight bets on the winner of the contest. So a player who believe the Browns will win straight up would have to bet $115 on the Browns to win $100, while a player betting the moneyline on the Cowboys would only have to wager $105 to win $100.
The over under for the matchup is set for 44.5 points, which is the lowest points total of the three games with available odds at this moment.
For the entire season, the Dallas Cowboys have better odds to win their Conference and the Superbowl than the Cleveland Browns.
The Cleveland Browns' season odds:
- to win the 2025 Super Bowl are +4000
- to win the 2025 AFC Championship are +2200
The Dallas Cowboys season odds:
- to win the 2025 Super Bowl are +1700
- to win the 2025 NFC Championship are +700