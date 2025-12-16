Cowboys' Jerry Jones sends heartwarming message to Micah Parsons after torn ACL

The Dallas Cowboys watched their NFL playoff hopes take a devastating blow on Sunday night, falling to the Minnesota Vikings in a virtual do-or-die game.

It was just the latest disappointing turn for Cowboys Nation, which already felt defeated before the season when the team traded away superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Cowboys fans have watched Parsons wreck opponents for the Packers throughout the season, but that also came to a brutal end on Sunday. During the Packers' loss to the Denver Broncos, Parsons went down with a non-contact knee injury, which has been diagnosed as a torn ACL.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones sent out an olive branch to Parsons and shared some kind words to his former star player. Jones also compared Parsons' injury setback to Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field with help from medical personnel following an injury | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I'm sad for Micah. That's quite a challenge. I wish him the very best on his recovery," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

"Michael Irvin said when he had his big surgery during, I think, his second year with the Cowboys, he said he realized what football really did mean to him. And he said the surgery really launched him into the best part of his career, because he got to feel what it might look like not to play again. There's a lot of ways you can couch this thing. But, Micah, I wish you the very best."

It's refreshing to see Jones take the high road, especially after the relationship with Parsons soured near the end. Throughout the year, Jones has also thrown shade at Parsons, but he's ultimately come around and said the right thing.

Parsons' loss impacted the Cowboys' defense prior to the season, and now it's a brutal loss for the Packers' defense as it enters a crucial stretch of the season. Since arriving in Green Bay, has recorded 41 total tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks, and 12 tackles for a loss.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons grapples with Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He will certainly be missed.

We wish Parsons a full and speedy recovery.

