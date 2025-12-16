Dallas Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' live stream: 'In Season: NFC East' Episode 3 online

The Dallas Cowboys watched their hopes of reaching the NFL playoffs take a devastating blow on Sunday night, falling to the Minnesota Vikings at home. While the letdown is still fresh for Cowboys Nation, it's time to buckle up and see it all over again.

On Tuesday, the HBO hit reality series Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East returns for episode of 3, which is following the Cowboys and their division rivals throughout the final stretch of the regular season.

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, a new episode means we will have to sit through and relive the pain of the team's collapse that has led to their postseason hopes vanishing into thin air.

Episode 3 of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East will air beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.

All of the information you need to watch Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East live online can be seen below.

'Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East,' Episode 3 TV & viewing info

Date: Tuesday, December 16

Episode Air Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Info: HBO

Live Stream: HBO Max

How To Watch Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East Live Stream Online

If you have an HBO cable subscription or are subscribed to the streaming service, just head on over to HBO Max, type in your cable or satellite provider information, and you’re all set. If you have an internet-only subscription to HBO’s standalone streaming service HBO Max, click the link to plug in your log-in information.

Stream Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East On Phone, Tablet & Other Devices

HBO Max has you covered with an app that’s available for download on a ton of different platforms. Here are the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, and Roku links, and you can check out a full list of compatible devices here by typing in your cable or satellite provider.

